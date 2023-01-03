Opelika police asking for public’s help in identifying two theft suspects

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying theft suspects.

On December 22, the suspects entered Best Buy in Tiger Town Parkway at approximately 1:34 p.m., where they stole more than $2,000 worth of merchandise.

Surveillance video shows the first suspect, a female, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black Nike slides with black socks. The second suspect, a female, is seen wearing a white knit cap, black hooded jacket, white shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

The suspects left the store at approximately 2:24 p.m. in a black BMW SUV.

If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220.

