Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Phenix City teen arrested after 16-year-old shot in the head

Phenix City man arrested after 16-year-old shot in the head
Phenix City man arrested after 16-year-old shot in the head(Source: Phenix City Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department arrested and charged a teen with attempted murder after a 16-year-old was shot in the head.

On December 31, at 11:45 p.m., officers responded to Meadowlane Park in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officials discovered a 16-year-old female was shot in the head.

The female was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional where she remains in critical condition. The Phenix City Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and began an investigation.

During the course of the investigation a suspect was arrested 18-year-old Jaheem Malik Chappell, of Phenix City. Chappell was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Chappell is currently in the Russell Court Jail.

This is still an ongoing investigation and the Criminal Investigation Division is urging anyone with any information to please come forward and contact Inv. Screws at 334-448-2840.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A worker with the Montgomery Regional Airport was killed in industrial accident on New Year's...
NTSB releases new details in fatal accident at Montgomery airport
A First Alert Weather Day is effective today and tonight.
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day
First responders are on the scene of a situation at the Montgomery Regional Airport.
Worker killed in Montgomery airport ‘industrial’ accident
Montgomery police say a 27-year-old was found shot to death early Sunday morning.
Montgomery woman found shot to death on New Year’s Day
Gangsta Boo performs as the opener for Run the Jewels at the Tabernacle on Saturday, January...
Memphis rapper, Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo dead at 43

Latest News

The 118th Congress is being sworn in, marking a historic and uncertain new session.
McCarthy fights to be House speaker as new Congress convenes
Opelika police asking for public’s help in identifying two theft suspects
Opelika police asking for public’s help in identifying two theft suspects
The jackpot-winning drought isn’t surprising given the miserable odds of one in 302.6 million...
$785 million Mega Millions prize is 6th largest in US history
Mayor Reed responds after airport situation
Mayor Reed responds after airport situation