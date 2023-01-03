Advertise
Record number of women to serve in 118th Congress

FILE - A total of 149 women are set to serve in the U.S. House and Senate.
FILE - A total of 149 women are set to serve in the U.S. House and Senate.(John Brighenti / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - When the 118th Congress is officially sworn in this week, it will have more women in it than ever before.

A total of 149 women are set to serve in the U.S. House and Senate, which is two more female members than the previous record in the just-departed 117th Congress.

The new mark was set in November when Alaska elected Democrat Mary Peltola to serve the state’s at-large House seat for a full term.

Peltola had won a special election earlier in the year. Alaska also sends Lisa Murkowski back to the Senate.

In the House alone, 124 female members will serve, which is a new high mark.

The chamber will also be represented by record numbers of Black and Latina women.

Four more Latina women will be in the House for a total of 18, along with one more Black woman bringing the total to 27.

Diversity is not as prominent in the Senate with numbers of Asian and Latina women the same and no Black-serving female members.

As for party affiliation, there’s a new record with 42 Republican women set to serve. Nine will be in the Senate while 33 GOP women will serve in the House, which is one more than before.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

