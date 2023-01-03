Search canceled for missing Millbrook man

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - The search for a missing Millbrook man has been canceled by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Millbrook Police Department.

ALEA did not provide any other details about the end to the search for James Lewis Upchurch, 74 or any update on his condition.

Upchurch was seen Tuesday around 8:45 a.m. in the area of Rives Road. Officials issued an alert for him because of a condition that may impair his judgment.

