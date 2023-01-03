Selma man dies in Monroe County crash

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash in Monroe County last week has claimed the life of a Selma man.

Matthew C. Hamm, 29, was critically injured when the 2002 Ford Expedition, in which he was a passenger, left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 26, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA said neither Hamm nor the driver of the Expedition, Corey D. Day, 30, also of Selma, were using seat belts at the time of the crash.

Both Hamm and Day were ejected and transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Fla. Hamm later succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased on Wednesday, Dec. 28, ALEA said. A 4-year-old passenger was also injured and transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The crash occurred on Alabama 21 near the 67 mile marker, approximately seven miles north of Beatrice, in Monroe County, ALEA said.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.