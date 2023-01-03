Advertise
Starbucks adds pistachio drink to winter menu

Starbucks now has two pistachio drinks on its winter menu.
Starbucks now has two pistachio drinks on its winter menu.(Source: Starbucks/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(CNN) - Starbucks launched its winter menu Tuesday with a new offering: the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew.

The handcrafted drink features cold brew with vanilla syrup, topped with pistachio cream cold foam and salted brown-buttery sprinkles.

The new item joins a returning seasonal fan-favorite - the Pistachio Latte, which was first introduced in 2021.

The winter menu also includes the return of the Red Velvet Loaf to the bakery case.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

