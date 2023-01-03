Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Well it looks like 2023 will start off in a busy way. Multiple waves of storms, some severe, will sweep across Alabama Tuesday into Tuesday night. That’s prompted our weather team to declare a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday into Tuesday night for the chance of tornadoes and damaging wind in the most intense storm cores.

Rain and thunderstorms are likely tomorrow afternoon and night as a cold front approaches from the west. The window for storms is rather long due to the possibility of multiple waves of severe weather.

That window is about noon tomorrow through 9am Wednesday.

The highest chance of threatening storms will likely be during the afternoon and evening tomorrow, but any storms that move through tomorrow night into early Wednesday morning could also be strong to severe.

Risks with this potential severe weather event include tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, spotty large hail, and heavy rainfall. A strong tornado (EF2+) or two cannot be ruled out if things come together in the wrong way at the wrong place and wrong time.

That “if things come together” are an important tidbit to keep in mind with this event. Like most wintertime severe weather events in the Deep South this one is not a slam dunk.

There is a rather high ceiling with this event if ingredients materialize. However, if there is a missing piece or two then there won’t be much in the way of severe weather.

The current thinking is that there will be some severe thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and evening. A few strong to severe storms remain possible tomorrow night too. So it’s important to prepare now.

Make sure your electronics are charged, you have a plan in place in case a tornado warning is issued and you have multiple reliable ways to get important weather information. This includes the WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app and a NOAA weather radio.

You need multiple, reliable ways of getting weather warnings - and a plan for where you'll go in the event of a tornado warning. (WSFA 12 News)

The risk is not overly high for it, but flooding is also possible with this system. That’s because there is a potential for storms to move over the same spots over and over again. This can lead to flash flooding in our part of the world. Total rain will likely be 1-2″ with some spots getting 2-4″.

Once the morning rain and storms depart on Wednesday it will turn quiet and cooler. There should be plenty of sunshine each day starting Thursday with no legitimate rain chance through the upcoming weekend.

Highs will be much cooler by Thursday with 70s turning into the 50s and 60s. The coolest day will be Friday when high temperatures fail to get to 60 degrees in Montgomery.

Overnight lows will drop too. In fact, some patchy frost is possible Thursday night and Friday night as temperatures fall into the mid-30s under a clear sky.

