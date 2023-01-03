Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Water main break to delay return for some MPS students

A Montgomery elementary school will not return to class Wednesday after a water main break.
A Montgomery elementary school will not return to class Wednesday after a water main break.(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery elementary school will not return to class Wednesday after a water main break.

According to the school system, Highland Gardens Elementary will be closed Wednesday due to a water main break at the school. The day will not count against the school year.

School staff is being asked to work remotely, MPS added.

MPS said they hope to be able to reopen the school to students and staff on Thursday.

All other MPS students will return to school Wednesday, following the end of Christmas break.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A worker with the Montgomery Regional Airport was killed in industrial accident on New Year's...
NTSB releases new details in fatal accident at Montgomery airport
A First Alert Weather Day is effective today and tonight.
LIVE: Tornado Warnings issued; Tuesday is First Alert Weather Day
First responders are on the scene of a situation at the Montgomery Regional Airport.
Worker killed in Montgomery airport ‘industrial’ accident
Montgomery police say a 27-year-old was found shot to death early Sunday morning.
Montgomery woman found shot to death on New Year’s Day
Gangsta Boo performs as the opener for Run the Jewels at the Tabernacle on Saturday, January...
Memphis rapper, Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo dead at 43

Latest News

Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy talks after a closed-door party meeting on Tuesday.
Kevin McCarthy fails to win House speakership in 2nd round of voting
Selma man dies in Monroe County crash
The Millbrook Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating James Lewis...
Millbrook police searching for missing man
Midland weather radio programming.
Programming your Midland Weather Radio