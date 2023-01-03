Water main break to delay return for some MPS students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery elementary school will not return to class Wednesday after a water main break.

According to the school system, Highland Gardens Elementary will be closed Wednesday due to a water main break at the school. The day will not count against the school year.

School staff is being asked to work remotely, MPS added.

MPS said they hope to be able to reopen the school to students and staff on Thursday.

All other MPS students will return to school Wednesday, following the end of Christmas break.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.