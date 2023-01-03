Wetumpka mayor looks ahead to the new year

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Wetumpka is kicking off a new year with a look ahead at what’s in store for 2023.

It’s coming into this year with a lot of momentum, especially with the announcement last week that a Publix Grocery store is coming to town! That project has been about two and a half years in the making. Publix will go on Highway 231, right across from the police department.

That’s bringing a lot of excitement for the future as Wetumpka still works to build on its history - with Fort Toulouse, Fort Jackson, and Jasmine Hill Gardens all within city limits. So, now the city will look at how it can promote its history and attract new tourists.

The downtown area is also a big focus for the City of Wetumpka as it kicks off this new year. tI’s already seen a lot of revitalization with new restaurants, shops and lodging, and plans to continue that growth.

