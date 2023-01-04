Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Chilton County sees damage from Tuesday afternoon storms

Chilton County AL Storm Damage
Chilton County AL Storm Damage(Olivianna Calmes)
By Olivianna Calmes
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County saw storm damage Tuesday, including tin roofs coming off, trees falling, and more.

Near Lay Dam, there was a concentration of high winds that have yet to be confirmed as a tornado, but neighbors there say the storms wrecked the whole small area.

“All the power lines are down...the whole roof is gone, it’s destroyed,” said Jonah Berger, Clanton resident.

He showed WBRC where the storm hit other houses in the neighborhood, taking off roofs and moving around other debris.

Caption

Chilton Weather tweeted out some of the damage to the houses in the area by the lake.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Due to potential severe weather, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather Day continues through Wednesday morning
Storm damage on Lake Jordan in Elmore County, Alabama.
Several areas damaged, thousands without power after severe weather
The Alabama Department of Corrections is looking for escaped inmate Linwood Harris.
ADOC reports inmate escapee from Montgomery job site
Damage from a possible tornado in east Montgomery at Berryhill Apartments. This is near...
EMA confirms damage from possible east Montgomery tornado
A worker with the Montgomery Regional Airport was killed in industrial accident on New Year's...
NTSB releases new details in fatal accident at Montgomery airport

Latest News

Daycare director talks damage after Montgomery storms
Daycare director talks damage after Montgomery storms
Storm damage on Lake Jordan in Elmore County, Alabama.
Several areas damaged, thousands without power after severe weather
Montgomery County EMA confirms damage from possible tornado
Montgomery County EMA confirms damage from possible tornado
Damage from a possible tornado in east Montgomery at Berryhill Apartments. This is near...
EMA confirms damage from possible east Montgomery tornado
The jackpot-winning drought isn’t surprising given the miserable odds of one in 302.6 million...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $940M after no winner