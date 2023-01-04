Advertise
EMA confirms damage from possible east Montgomery tornado

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:06 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Emergency Management Agency is reporting confirmed damage from a possible tornado that briefly touched down in east Montgomery early Wednesday morning.

According to the EMA’s office, the damage is concentrated in the following areas:

  • Gloucester Mews
  • Eastwood Glen
  • Berryhill
  • Halcyon Blvd

Viewers are reporting downed trees, damaged to roofs and other parts of their homes. We are working on sending a crew to this area to bring you the latest.

This is a developing story. Continue checking back for updates and watch Today in Alabama for the latest.

You can read more about the severe weather damage from Tuesday’s severe weather here.

