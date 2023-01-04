First Alert Weather Day continues through Wednesday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another round of rain and storms will move into Alabama from the west, meaning the First Alert Weather Day will continue through the early morning hours on Wednesday. Threats overnight will include the chance of tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and flash flooding within the most intense storms.

A new Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Central and West Alabama through 4 a.m. on Wednesday. There is also a Flood Watch for all of Central and South Alabama through Wednesday morning.

While it won’t rain the entire time over the next 24 hours and there is also no guarantee that your exact location will see severe weather. However, there will be plenty of rain and thunderstorm activity around the area again tonight, and some of the storms will have the capability of producing damage.

While most tornadoes are rated EF0 and EF1, the ingredients in place with this particular system will yield an environment supportive of a couple strong tornadoes (EF2+) if things come together in the wrong way at the wrong place and wrong time.

So before bed it will be imperative to make sure your electronics are charged, you have a plan in place in case a tornado warning is issued and you have multiple reliable ways to get important weather information. This includes the WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app and a NOAA weather radio.

Once the morning rain and storms depart tomorrow it will turn quiet and cooler. There should be plenty of sunshine each day starting tomorrow afternoon with no legitimate rain chance through the upcoming weekend.

Highs will be much cooler by Thursday. Wednesday will again will feature temperatures in the 70s, then it’s upper 50s and 60s through early next week. The coolest day will be Friday when high temperatures may fail to get to 60 degrees in Montgomery.

Overnight lows will drop too. In fact, some patchy frost is possible Thursday night and Friday night as temperatures fall into the 30s under a clear sky.

Early indications are that the next chance of rain comes early next week. Whatever comes of that system -- if anything at all -- would bring nothing more than some plain rain showers.

