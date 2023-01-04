Huntsville man found dead in Staton Correctional Facility

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man who was serving a 60-month sentence for drug charges was found dead in the Staton Correctional Facility.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Brandon Taylor, 39, was found unresponsive in his bed on Dec. 27, 2022.

Taylor was taken to the healthcare unit where life-saving measures were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead by the medical staff.

According to ADOC, Taylor was serving a 60-month sentence for possession/receiving a controlled substance.

The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating the death at this time.

