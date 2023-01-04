Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Jeremy Renner thanks fans for well-wishes in post from hospital bed

Jeremy Renner posted an update from his hospital bed Tuesday.
Jeremy Renner posted an update from his hospital bed on Tuesday.(Source: Jeremy Renner/Instagram/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Jeremy Renner expressed his appreciation to his fans in an Instagram post Tuesday night from his hospital bed.

“Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” he said, sharing a picture of his bruised face.

Authorities said Renner was seriously injured in a snow tractor incident on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe on New Year’s Day.

The actor, best known for playing Hawkeye in “The Avengers” movie franchise, was hit by his own snow tractor after freeing a vehicle stuck in snow, officials said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Due to potential severe weather, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather Day continues through Wednesday morning
Storm damage on Lake Jordan in Elmore County, Alabama.
Several areas damaged, thousands without power after severe weather
The Alabama Department of Corrections is looking for escaped inmate Linwood Harris.
ADOC reports inmate escapee from Montgomery job site
Damage from a possible tornado in east Montgomery at Berryhill Apartments. This is near...
EMA confirms damage from possible east Montgomery tornado
A worker with the Montgomery Regional Airport was killed in industrial accident on New Year's...
NTSB releases new details in fatal accident at Montgomery airport

Latest News

Sharon and Darryl Getman, both in their 80s, were identified as the retired couple found dead...
Police identify retired couple killed inside their home
Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
Damar Hamlin ‘trending upwards’ in Cincinnati, uncle says
File image
Montgomery police: Man killed, 2 juveniles injured in shooting
FILE - Cuban flags fly near the U.S. Embassy in Havana.
US reopening visa and consular services at embassy in Cuba