Longtime Montgomery County deputy retires

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office celebrated one of its own as he headed into retirement. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office bid farewell to Lt. Robert Irsik, who dedicated nearly three decades of his life to protecting and serving the community.

Irsik has always had a heart to serve.

“I’ve always kind of been drawn to the public safety aspect. I worked as a paramedic before coming to the sheriff’s office,” said Irsik.

“It’s overwhelming sometimes when you think of what you’ve done in 30 years, but just being a part of the family here and being able to work with some of the finest people in the world is probably the biggest accomplishment,” he said.

In investigations, Irsik says he was able to help solve a number of cases. He attended the FBI Academy in 2010. And in his most recent position he has assisted in helping implement programs and writing policy.

“It can be a tough job, although satisfying. And sometimes a helping hand really does more as a deterrent for people than then putting them in jail, so once you realize that and you go out there and you serve the community truly,” said Irsik.

Irsik said what he will miss the most about this job is the people he has worked with. He said he is looking forward to spending more time with his wife and family.

