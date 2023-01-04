Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person is in custody and another is recovering after a shooting Tuesday in Montgomery.

According to police, officers were called to the 5100 block of Carmichael Road around 9:35 p.m. after it was reported that someone had been shot. At the scene, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The scene appears to have been located not far from the Best Western and Budgetel Inn, according to a WSFA 12 News photojournalist.

Police added that a person of interest was taken into custody.

No other details have been publicly released.

