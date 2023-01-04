Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting Tuesday

A person is in custody and another is recovering after a shooting Tuesday in Montgomery.
A person is in custody and another is recovering after a shooting Tuesday in Montgomery.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person is in custody and another is recovering after a shooting Tuesday in Montgomery.

According to police, officers were called to the 5100 block of Carmichael Road around 9:35 p.m. after it was reported that someone had been shot. At the scene, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The scene appears to have been located not far from the Best Western and Budgetel Inn, according to a WSFA 12 News photojournalist.

Police added that a person of interest was taken into custody.

No other details have been publicly released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Due to potential severe weather, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather Day continues through Wednesday morning
Storm damage on Lake Jordan in Elmore County, Alabama.
Several areas damaged, thousands without power after severe weather
The Alabama Department of Corrections is looking for escaped inmate Linwood Harris.
ADOC reports inmate escapee from Montgomery job site
Damage from a possible tornado in east Montgomery at Berryhill Apartments. This is near...
EMA confirms damage from possible east Montgomery tornado
A worker with the Montgomery Regional Airport was killed in industrial accident on New Year's...
NTSB releases new details in fatal accident at Montgomery airport

Latest News

File image
Montgomery police: Man killed, 2 juveniles injured in shooting
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man found dead in Montgomery, police say
Daycare director talks damage after Montgomery storms
Daycare director talks damage after Montgomery storms
Storm damage on Lake Jordan in Elmore County, Alabama.
Several areas damaged, thousands without power after severe weather