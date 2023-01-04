Man found dead in Montgomery, police say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man was found dead Tuesday evening.

According to police, officers and medics were called around 6:45 p.m. to the area of Goodwyn Drive after a report of a man unresponsive.

At the scene, police say the man was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

An investigation into the man’s death is underway. No other details have been publicly released.

