Man killed in Montgomery triple shooting involving 2 minors identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a man killed in a shooting Tuesday that also involved two injured juveniles.

Montgomery police officers and medics responded to a local hospital at 11:45 p.m. where they learned that Willie Grant, 18, of Montgomery, had died from his injuries. Police said the two unnamed juveniles suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

MPD says investigators later determined the shooting happened in the 3800 block of Chatwood Street, which is located near Woodley Road.

Grant’s death is being investigated as a homicide. MPD says no arrests have been made. A motive has not been released.

If you have any information related to this incident, call Montgomery police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

