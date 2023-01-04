Advertise
Montgomery EMA working ‘extremely long hours’ to keep people safe

The Montgomery EMA monitoring the radar on Tuesday.
The Montgomery EMA monitoring the radar on Tuesday.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery emergency management officials have been monitoring the radar both online and on air. It is a part of their duty to keep people safe, but it is a sacrifice.

“We’re exhausted. I mean that’s as simple as it is,” said Montgomery EMA Director Christina Thornton. “When you work 20 hours a day for six days straight, it really takes a lot out of you.”

The EMA official said on top of helping the Flatwood community, which was recently struck by a deadly EF2 tornado, the agency is also operating a “Safer Places Shelter.” The shelter opens anytime a tornado watch goes into effect in Montgomery County, protecting people and their pets. It is located at 3446 Le Bron Rd.

“During tornado type events and severe weather, we have anywhere between five and 20 that come here,” Thornton said.

Alabama’s fast-changing weather keeps staff members on alert. It has been a hectic couple of weeks for emergency management officials, as the shelter is also used as a warming center.

“Between warming center and now another severe weather stream, (we) have been quite busy and some extremely long hours for some very dedicated individuals,” she said.

The work continues as EMA officials educate the public. The director wants everyone to have a reliable way to get weather updates.

“Do not expect tornado sirens to wake you up,” Thornton said. “You need to have a weather radio and weather app to be turned up.”

Phone batteries should also be fully charged.

The Montgomery EMA reminds people to know their safe places. It should be the most inner portion of your home. They recommend having a pillow ready to cover you head, and a pair of tennis shoes in case you need to evacuate.

