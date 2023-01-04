Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery police: Man killed, 2 juveniles injured in shooting

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has died and two juveniles are recovering after a shooting in Montgomery Tuesday.

According to Montgomery police, officers and medics responded to a local hospital at 11:45 p.m. There, officers learned a man had suffered fatal injuries from a shooting. Two juveniles had also suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

MPD says officers later determined the incident happened around Chatwood Street.

The man’s death is being investigated as a homicide. MPD says no arrests have been made.

If you have any information related to this incident, call Montgomery police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Due to potential severe weather, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather Day continues through Wednesday morning
Storm damage on Lake Jordan in Elmore County, Alabama.
Several areas damaged, thousands without power after severe weather
The Alabama Department of Corrections is looking for escaped inmate Linwood Harris.
ADOC reports inmate escapee from Montgomery job site
Damage from a possible tornado in east Montgomery at Berryhill Apartments. This is near...
EMA confirms damage from possible east Montgomery tornado
A worker with the Montgomery Regional Airport was killed in industrial accident on New Year's...
NTSB releases new details in fatal accident at Montgomery airport

Latest News

A person is in custody and another is recovering after a shooting Tuesday in Montgomery.
Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting Tuesday
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man found dead in Montgomery, police say
Daycare director talks damage after Montgomery storms
Daycare director talks damage after Montgomery storms
Storm damage on Lake Jordan in Elmore County, Alabama.
Several areas damaged, thousands without power after severe weather