Montgomery police: Man killed, 2 juveniles injured in shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has died and two juveniles are recovering after a shooting in Montgomery Tuesday.

According to Montgomery police, officers and medics responded to a local hospital at 11:45 p.m. There, officers learned a man had suffered fatal injuries from a shooting. Two juveniles had also suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

MPD says officers later determined the incident happened around Chatwood Street.

The man’s death is being investigated as a homicide. MPD says no arrests have been made.

If you have any information related to this incident, call Montgomery police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

