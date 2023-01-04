Much cooler, less humid and quiet

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whew! It has been an active 24 hours here in Alabama. A bunch of tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued all across the region as rounds of intense storms rolled through.

Multiple radar confirmed tornadoes were spawned, including in Barbour, Chilton, Coosa, Elmore, Macon, Montgomery, Perry, and Tallapoosa counties. Additional tornadoes or swaths of straight line wind damage may be confirmed as storm surveys are conducted by the National Weather Service.

Fortunately the rain and thunderstorms have departed the state this morning. Now it’s smooth sailing for the next week with the exception of some showers possibly Sunday and Sunday night.

Temperatures will be cooler starting tomorrow. (WSFA 12 News)

Minus that rain chance there is nothing of significance in the forecast. There will be plenty of sunshine each day through the middle of next week so keep the sunglasses handy!

Temperatures will be the biggest story going forward...

Highs will reach the lower 70s today, then only rise into the lower and middle 60s each afternoon starting tomorrow. The sunshine will help make the 60s feel pretty good.

Temperatures at night will be in the 30s and 40s. (WSFA 12 News)

Overnight temperatures will be dropping too. Look for middle and upper 30s Friday morning and Saturday morning. The rest of the forecast lows are in the 40s heading into next week.

