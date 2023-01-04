Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

NWS survey teams confirm multiple tornadoes across Alabama

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service has sent teams to survey areas across central and south Alabama following severe weather Tuesday into Wednesday.

According to NWS, teams have been sent to the following areas:

  • Autauga
  • Chilton
  • Coosa
  • Elmore - NWS says preliminary findings show an EF-2 tornado hit northern Elmore County near Lake Jordan.
  • Hale - NWS says preliminary findings show an EF-1 tornado track that crossed from northern Marengo County into Hale County.
  • Macon
  • Marengo - NWS says preliminary findings show an EF-1 tornado track that crossed from northern Marengo County into Hale County.
  • Montgomery - NWS says preliminary findings show an EF-1 tornado affected east Montgomery neighborhoods near Taylor Road.
  • Perry - NWS says preliminary findings show an EF-1 tornado track northwest of Marion

More storm damage assessments and confirmation of more tornadoes are expected in the coming days.

Montgomery Emergency Management Agency confirmed parts of the city were damaged by a possible tornado early Wednesday morning. Those areas include:

  • Gloucester Mews
  • Eastwood Glen
  • Berryhill
  • Halcyon Blvd

The city is working to access those areas and provide support to residents and businesses.

You can read more about the severe weather damage from Tuesday’s severe weather here.

PHOTO SLIDESHOW OF MONTGOMERY DAMAGE

Caption

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Due to potential severe weather, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather Day continues through Wednesday morning
Possible tornado damages parts of Montgomery.
‘Significant damage’ in Montgomery neighborhood after possible tornado
Storm damage on Lake Jordan in Elmore County, Alabama.
Damage assessments underway; Power restored to thousands after severe weather
File image
Man killed in Montgomery triple shooting involving 2 minors identified
The Alabama Department of Corrections is looking for escaped inmate Linwood Harris.
ADOC reports inmate escapee from Montgomery job site

Latest News

Case Files: What happened to Jeremy Allen in 2017
’Justice for Jeremy’: Family searches for tips in 2017 Montgomery home invasion, murder
Montgomery Regional Airport closed New Years Eve after a fatal industrial accident.
EXCLUSIVE: American Airlines passenger recalls horrific Montgomery airport industrial accident
Passenger Shannon Jordan was boarding the plane and snapped a photo of the view from his seat....
Exclusive: Witness to employee "ingested into the engine" at airport speaks out
Case Files: What happened to Jeremy Allen in 2017
Case File: What happened to Jeremy Allen in 2017
Vigil held for slain Montgomery 14-year-old
Vigil held for slain Montgomery 14-year-old