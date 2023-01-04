NWS survey teams confirm multiple tornadoes across Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service has sent teams to survey areas across central and south Alabama following severe weather Tuesday into Wednesday.

According to NWS, teams have been sent to the following areas:

Autauga

Chilton

Coosa

Elmore - NWS says preliminary findings show an EF-2 tornado hit northern Elmore County - NWS says preliminary findings show an EF-2 tornado hit northern Elmore County near Lake Jordan.

Hale - NWS says preliminary findings show an EF-1 tornado track that crossed from northern Marengo County into Hale County.

Macon

Marengo - NWS says preliminary findings show an EF-1 tornado track that crossed from northern Marengo County into Hale County.

Montgomery - NWS says preliminary findings show an EF-1 tornado near Taylor Road. NWS says preliminary findings show an EF-1 tornado affected east Montgomery neighborhoods near Taylor Road.

Perry - NWS says preliminary findings show an EF-1 tornado track northwest of Marion

More storm damage assessments and confirmation of more tornadoes are expected in the coming days.

Montgomery Emergency Management Agency confirmed parts of the city were damaged by a possible tornado early Wednesday morning. Those areas include:

Gloucester Mews

Eastwood Glen

Berryhill

Halcyon Blvd

The city is working to access those areas and provide support to residents and businesses.

You can read more about the severe weather damage from Tuesday’s severe weather here.

