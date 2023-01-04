NWS teams to survey 9 areas across central, south Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service is set to send teams to survey areas across central and south Alabama following severe weather Tuesday into Wednesday.
According to NWS, teams will be sent to the following areas:
- Montgomery
- Chilton
- Coosa
- Hale
- Marengo
- Perry
- 2 parts of Autauga
- Macon
The results should be released later on Wednesday.
Montgomery Emergency Management Agency confirmed parts of the city were damaged by a possible tornado early Wednesday morning. Those areas include:
- Gloucester Mews
- Eastwood Glen
- Berryhill
- Halcyon Blvd
The city is working to access those areas and provide support to residents and businesses.
You can read more about the severe weather damage from Tuesday’s severe weather here.
