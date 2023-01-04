Advertise
NWS teams to survey 9 areas across central, south Alabama

Damage to a home on Meriweather in the Montgomery area.
Damage to a home on Meriweather in the Montgomery area.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service is set to send teams to survey areas across central and south Alabama following severe weather Tuesday into Wednesday.

According to NWS, teams will be sent to the following areas:

  • Montgomery
  • Chilton
  • Coosa
  • Hale
  • Marengo
  • Perry
  • 2 parts of Autauga
  • Macon

The results should be released later on Wednesday.

Montgomery Emergency Management Agency confirmed parts of the city were damaged by a possible tornado early Wednesday morning. Those areas include:

  • Gloucester Mews
  • Eastwood Glen
  • Berryhill
  • Halcyon Blvd

The city is working to access those areas and provide support to residents and businesses.

You can read more about the severe weather damage from Tuesday’s severe weather here.

