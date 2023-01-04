Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

President Biden set to visit Kentucky alongside Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell

By David Ade
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden is set to visit the Ohio and Kentucky border on Wednesday. The visit is expected to be a bipartisan celebration of sorts over newly-secured funding to upgrade a critical bridge connected the two states.

The roughly 60 year-old Brent Spence Bridge, which connects Kentucky and Ohio, carries about double the amount of traffic it was originally designed to carry. Local officials say it’s in desperate need of an upgrade.

The Biden administration recently announced a more than billion dollar grant to help build a second bridge, and rehab the current one.

The federal grant is made possible by the $1.6 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law that was passed in 2021. Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) helped pass the legislation. His office also says the senator directly advocated for the grant for the Brent Spence Bridge.

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear and Ohio Republican Governor Mike DeWine are also expected to join President Biden and Senator McConnell on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A worker with the Montgomery Regional Airport was killed in industrial accident on New Year's...
NTSB releases new details in fatal accident at Montgomery airport
A First Alert Weather Day is effective today and tonight.
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day
First responders are on the scene of a situation at the Montgomery Regional Airport.
Worker killed in Montgomery airport ‘industrial’ accident
Montgomery police say a 27-year-old was found shot to death early Sunday morning.
Montgomery woman found shot to death on New Year’s Day
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

President Biden set to visit Kentucky alongside Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell
Interest continues to grow for medical cannabis around the state. So far, around 20 cities...
Minorities to benefit from Alabama medical cannabis business license applications
U.S. Sen. Katie Britt
US Sen. Katie Britt sworn into office
The 118th Congress, the most diverse in history, was seated Tuesday, as legislators prepare to...
Historic new Congress: What to know, why it matters