Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Ruth Bartow, wife of UAB’s Gene Bartow, has passed away

(Source: UAB)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ruth Bartow, the wife of the man considered the father of UAB Athletics, has passed away.

According to her obituary, Bartow passed away Sunday, January 1, at home surrounded by family. She was 91.

UAB says Ruth Bartow was a dedicated Blazer since the late 1970s and was a “cornerstone piece to what her husband and family helped UAB Athletics become.”

“It is with heavy hearts that we learn of the passing of Ruth Bartow,” said Director of Athletics Mark Ingram. “Ruth loved Blazer Athletics as much as anyone and she will be greatly missed by the entire UAB community. We will continue to honor the Bartow family and carry on Ruth and Gene’s name for generations to come.”

The funeral service for Bartow will be held Saturday, January 7, at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church at 11 a.m.

She was predeceased by her husband Gene, who passed away on January 3, 2012.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A First Alert Weather Day is effective today and tonight.
First Alert Weather Day continues through Wednesday morning
A worker with the Montgomery Regional Airport was killed in industrial accident on New Year's...
NTSB releases new details in fatal accident at Montgomery airport
Storm damage on Lake Jordan in Elmore County, Alabama.
EMA: Trees down on homes, boats sunk in Elmore County storm damage
First responders are on the scene of a situation at the Montgomery Regional Airport.
Worker killed in Montgomery airport ‘industrial’ accident
Montgomery police say a 27-year-old was found shot to death early Sunday morning.
Montgomery woman found shot to death on New Year’s Day

Latest News

U.S. Sen. Katie Britt
US Sen. Katie Britt sworn into office
The Montgomery EMA monitoring the radar on Tuesday.
Montgomery EMA working ‘extremely long hours’ to keep people safe
The jackpot-winning drought isn’t surprising given the miserable odds of one in 302.6 million...
Winning numbers drawn for $785 million Mega Millions prize
Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy talks after a closed-door party meeting on Tuesday.
Kevin McCarthy vows to stay in speaker’s race, with Trump backing
US Sen. Katie Britt sworn into office
US Sen. Katie Britt sworn into office