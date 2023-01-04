‘Significant damage’ in Montgomery neighborhood after possible tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several homes and businesses in Montgomery were damaged by a possible tornado early Wednesday morning.

According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, the damage was concentrated in the following areas:

Gloucester Mews

Eastwood Glen

Berryhill

Halcyon Blvd

Mayor Steven Reed, members of the city council and others held a news conference Wednesday to update the public. Reed said the city is working to assess the damage and provide support.

“Last few hours have been very tough on the community, but certainly could have been worse,” Reed said. “So, we’re grateful and thankful for that there were no fatalities that have been reported at this time.”

Reed said there is significant damage throughout the Halcyon neighborhood along Meriwether Road and Hollis Drive. City crews are working to assist residents by clearing debris.

“Much like what we saw a few weeks ago in the Flatwood community, this has been a total team effort, and no one worried about what neighborhood or what street it was on, everybody just answered the call,” Reed added.

Despite the damage to property, no one suffered serious injuries during the storm.

“Sometimes the city and the county get criticized for being too cautious these days,” Reed said. “But I think what we’re seeing now is that you can never be too concerned and too cautious when it comes to weather events.”

Several other places across central and south Alabama were damaged. The National Weather Service is sending teams to access nine separate areas.

You can read more about the damage from severe weather here.

