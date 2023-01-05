ALEA reports a decrease in traffic crashes, injuries, deaths during 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports they investigated a lower number of traffic deaths, injuries, and crashes in 2022 than in 2021.

While the trend is encouraging, still too many lives are lost on Alabama roadways each year. ALEA says 586 people died in traffic crashes last year, down 19 from 2021.

These numbers do not include all wrecks in Alabama, but only the ones our state troopers investigated, mostly on the interstates and in the counties.

In a press release, they said: “This past year, ALEA Troopers investigated a total of 31,990 traffic crashes, which resulted in 10,914 injuries and 586 fatalities reported. Crashes declined by 2,185 and injuries were down 646 in 2022 from the 2021 totals.”

ALEA says several factors include using more data to focus their enforcement and monthly campaigns may have helped, but the biggest factor was likely drivers themselves.

“Just the citizens of Alabama, and even the visitors that pass through the state, showing that due regard, showing that courtesy, slowing down, putting on their seatbelts, making that decision to not get behind the wheel if they’re impaired,” said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett. “Those types of things would be number one.”

Whether you’re the driver or passenger, ALEA says buckling up is the single most effective action you can take to protect yourself in a crash.

