Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas teenager

An Amber Alert has been issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler, who police believe is in grave or...
An Amber Alert has been issued for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler, who police believe is in grave or immediate danger.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CELINA, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas have issued an Amber Alert for a 17-year-old girl who is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Alexis Vidler was last seen on Tuesday in Celina, Texas, according to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 138 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police said she and an unidentified suspect may be traveling in a black 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with Texas license plate RYT5102.

Police believe missing 17-year-old Alexis Vidler and an unidentified suspect are traveling in a...
Police believe missing 17-year-old Alexis Vidler and an unidentified suspect are traveling in a black 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with Texas license plate RYT5102.(Texas Department of Public Safety)

Anyone with information regarding Alexis’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Celina Police Department at 972-382-2121.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible tornado damages parts of Montgomery.
‘Significant damage’ in Montgomery neighborhood after possible tornado
File image
Man killed in Montgomery triple shooting involving 2 minors identified
Storm damage on Lake Jordan in Elmore County, Alabama.
Damage assessments underway; Power restored to thousands after severe weather
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man found dead in Montgomery, police say
Due to potential severe weather, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather Day continues through Wednesday morning

Latest News

FILE - A hiring sign is displayed at a grocery store in Arlington Heights, Ill., Tuesday, Dec....
US jobless claim applications fall to lowest in 14 weeks
A crash just before the Ann Street exit on Interstate 85 southbound is causing major delays,...
Major delays after crash, I-85 SB before Ann Street
In Sonoma County, California, authorities said a young child was killed by a tree that fell on...
Falling tree kills young child
Mayor talks storm recovery in Montgomery
Mayor talks storm recovery in Montgomery
Britain's Prince Harry, left, shares a moment with his best man, Prince William the Duke of...
Report: Prince Harry says William attacked him during argument