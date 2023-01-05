Advertise
Body of missing Elba man found in Florida river

Two men search the water of Yellow River as an Elba man's body was discovered on Wednesday...
Two men search the water of Yellow River as an Elba man's body was discovered on Wednesday morning, January 4.(WEAR | Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - The body of an Elba man was recovered Wednesday morning after going missing Friday, December 30, in an Okaloosa County river.

The victim of the accident has been identified as Alvie Lee Anderson, 79-years-old, of Elba.

According to WEARTV and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission patrol officers, Anderson went missing after a boating accident on the Yellow River that happened a quarter mile east of the Rivers Edge boat ramp.

Anderson and one other person were onboard a 14-foot fishing boat. The other person was rescued on Friday, December 30.

Rain over the weekend played a factor in the search attempts to locate the missing man per FWC officials.

No more information will be released.

