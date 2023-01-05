Advertise
Elmore County couple happy to be alive, after EF2 tornado hits Lake Jordan

By Julia Avant
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mike and Linda Crowell say Tuesday’s severe weather happened as fast as a heartbeat.

“I told my wife, just get as flat to the floor as you can,” said Mr. Crowell.

The two were taking shelter in their master bathroom closet, and after 10 minutes, they were left with damage and debris.

“The house was shaking. It was like we were having an earthquake, and you could hear the walls rattling. It was crazy,” said Mrs. Crowell.

According to preliminary data from the National Weather Service, an EF2 tornado blew through Lake Jordan.

The Elmore County Emergency Management Association says according to the damage, severe weather affected the Holtville and Titus area around Lake Jordan, beginning on Coosa River Road and ending around Island Road.

While the Crowell’s house and the shed were damaged, displacing everything, Mr. Crowell says houses around them were demolished.

While the Crowells are happy to be alive, they are thankful for the help they received.

“We didn’t put anything together. These are friends. We are blessed, we are certainly blessed,” said Mr. Crowell.

“They just showed up with their equipment and their chainsaws, and my brother with his chainsaw,” said Mrs. Crowell.

