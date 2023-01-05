Advertise
EXCLUSIVE: American Airline passenger recalls horrific Montgomery airport industrial accident

Montgomery Regional Airport closed New Years Eve after a fatal industrial accident.
Montgomery Regional Airport closed New Years Eve after a fatal industrial accident.(Monae Stevens (WSFA 12 News))
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many American Airlines passengers boarding a flight to Dallas-Fort Worth Airport witnessed a fatal accident on New Year’s Eve.

A ground agent working with Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, was “ingested into the engine” of the plane minutes before it was expected to depart from Montgomery Regional Airport.

“You don’t expect to see something like it every day,” said passenger Shannon Jordan.

Jordan was boarding the plane and snapped a photo of the view from his seat when he witnessed the victim lose her life seconds after.

“I don’t know if the plane actually caught on fire,” Jordan recalled, “but I know the extinguisher system came on, and it was smoking.”

Jordan said he and other passengers exited the aircraft as crews responded, but they had to go back through TSA to see what he called a horrific scene.

“I didn’t like that,” he said.

The passenger said it broke his heart learning the woman left behind three children who will never get to see their mother again.

“I couldn’t imagine it. I hope somebody will stand up to help raise or take care of the kids,” Jordan said.

Montgomery Regional Airport has declined to give WSFA 12 News further information on the incident.

The National Transportation Safety Board expects to have a preliminary report of the investigation within the next two to three weeks.

