Holtville biting back in 2022-23 basketball season

The Holtville High School Girls basketball team huddles before a game against Notasulga.
The Holtville High School Girls basketball team huddles before a game against Notasulga.
By Jahmal Kennedy
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOLTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been a steady climb for the Holtville High School girls basketball team these last five years under head coach Jason Franklin. Just in 2018, the team didn’t win a single game. And now in 2023, they have a school record 15 wins and counting.

“They made a lot of progress. I mean, a team that won 12 games last year won the first area game in years,” said Franklin.

Just in 2018, Franklin inquired about the attendance at the girls games, wondering why the stands were so empty. “I understood why,” he said. Now, the stands are full with every home game cheering on the Bulldogs.

“It was sad and then we won a game, and then we won six the next year, we won 12, and now where we’re at people show up now to watch the girls and it’s exciting,” he said.

It’s a journey that makes junior guard Holly Smith emotional. Smith’s been a member of the girls basketball team since she was in seventh grade. She’s seen the team transform in a matter of years, going from not being able to dribble or shoot to becoming a team that’s won every game this season by an average of 30 points per game. Smith gives all the credit to her head coach.

“When no one else cared about us, coach Franklin cared. No one else would come to our games, but he never gave up on us and he stuck with us, so I would say the encouragement from him has made it a lot easier,” she said.

This year’s team taking shape last year. The 2021-22 Holtville Bulldogs setting a then school record with 12 wins for the season. This year, Holtville starting out of the gate with 12 straight wins, matching the school record, and then later passing it a few games later.

“The goal was to go out there and beat our record from last year. Just to keep going,” said Holtville junior guard Summer Hutcheson.

Franklin had a vision this could happen. He simply asked the team to do one thing; show up.

“I told them if they would just keep coming back and keep working and keep trying to perfect the things that we ask them to do - making layups, playing good defense, hustling - the wins would come eventually. And they have,” he said.

Even after losing two of three games in a tournament down in Gulf Shores for its first losses of the season, the team still has high expectations for the season. Franklin expects the team to compete for the top spot in area. Smith has loftier goals.

“I want to finish at state. I want to win state. I want to go all the way and show everybody that we can do it,” she said.

Holtville opens region play against Marbury Jan. 10.

