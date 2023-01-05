’Justice for Jeremy’: Family searching for tips in Montgomery murder/home invasion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - (WSFA) - The Allen family vividly remembers Father’s Day weekend 2017. They were preparing to celebrate when they got a phone call that would change their lives.

“It’s a phone call a parent never wants to receive,” said Joseph Allen, “I received a call stating that he’d been shot and we need to get to the hospital.

Joseph Allen is the father of Jeremy Allen. The 28-year-old was shot and killed in his home on June 19, 2017. The scene at Eagle Landing Apartments on Eagle Circle was the start of a years-long nightmare for the family.

Jeremy Allen was one of Joseph Allen’s five children. His father and siblings, including his sister, Shananitta Allen, remember him fondly.

“He was fun, he was loving, he was a protector. Never got in trouble, was hard-working, loved his kids,” she said.

Like his parents, Jeremy had five kids in his home. He worked at Applebee’s on Carter Hill Road. He was looking forward to spending time with his family that weekend.

“The last time I saw him was at my mom’s house, and he was so happy that his girls had got him a Father’s Day gift,” Shananitta Allen said.

The next thing she knows, she received a frantic phone call shortly after midnight on June 19, 2017. Her brother had been taken to Baptist South with multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities say Jeremy Allen was the victim of a crime shortly before his death. He was robbed in that same area on Eagle Circle. The night he was murdered, his family and investigators believe he was the victim of a deadly home invasion.

“For the past five years, it’s been empty. I try to be hopeful, you know my family and me, we try to be hopeful, but for birthdays and holidays, it’s just empty. It’s not the same,” his sister said.

Years later, this case remains unsolved.

“If you anything, just come out there because Jeremy was a good person, and we don’t want his life to be in vain,” said Jeremy’s father, Joseph Allen.

If you have any information on this case, call Central Alabama Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.

