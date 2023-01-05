Major delays after crash, I-85 SB before Ann Street

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash just before the Ann Street exit on Interstate 85 southbound is causing major delays, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

According to ALDOT, the crash happened around 8 a.m. between Perry Hill and the Ann Street exits. It is blocking several lanes.

Cameras in the area show blockage in all lanes. Emergency vehicles are on the scene.

Motorists are being advised to take caution and slow down.

