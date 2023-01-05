Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Major delays after crash, I-85 SB before Ann Street

A crash just before the Ann Street exit on Interstate 85 southbound is causing major delays,...
A crash just before the Ann Street exit on Interstate 85 southbound is causing major delays, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.((Source: ALDOT))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash just before the Ann Street exit on Interstate 85 southbound is causing major delays, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

According to ALDOT, the crash happened around 8 a.m. between Perry Hill and the Ann Street exits. It is blocking several lanes.

Cameras in the area show blockage in all lanes. Emergency vehicles are on the scene.

Motorists are being advised to take caution and slow down.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible tornado damages parts of Montgomery.
‘Significant damage’ in Montgomery neighborhood after possible tornado
File image
Man killed in Montgomery triple shooting involving 2 minors identified
Storm damage on Lake Jordan in Elmore County, Alabama.
Damage assessments underway; Power restored to thousands after severe weather
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man found dead in Montgomery, police say
Due to potential severe weather, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather Day continues through Wednesday morning

Latest News

Mayor talks storm recovery in Montgomery
Mayor talks storm recovery in Montgomery
As the family continues to process this situation, they are asking for prayer.
Vigil held for slain Montgomery 14-year-old
FILE - An advertisement for Bitcoin cryptocurrency is displayed on a street in Hong Kong, on...
Thousands of Alabamians lose money in FTX bankruptcy
Jeremy Allen's family is still searching for answers about who shot and killed him in...
’Justice for Jeremy’: Family searches for tips in 2017 Montgomery home invasion, murder