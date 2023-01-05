Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

NTSB: Pilot in fatal Alex City plane crash experienced engine trouble

Alexander City firefighters responded to a plane crash at Price Farms off Tankersley Road on...
Alexander City firefighters responded to a plane crash at Price Farms off Tankersley Road on Dec. 13, 2022.(Source: Alexander City Fire Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Transportation Safety Board is releasing new details in a report surrounding a December plane crash that killed a pilot in Alexander City.

According to NTSB, the pilot, who was the only person aboard the plane, died when the aircraft went down in a pasture near Tankersley Road, a few miles north of Alex City.

The report indicates the plane was traveling from Georgia to Bessemer when the pilot notified air traffic control that he was experiencing engine trouble and needed to make an emergency landing. The air traffic controller directed the pilot to a small airfield in Alex City.

The report added that radio contact between the pilot and controller was lost during the redirection and the plane crashed moments later.

The report does not list the pilot’s name who died but suggests he had flown several other planes before this flight. The crash remains under investigation.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible tornado damages parts of Montgomery.
‘Significant damage’ in Montgomery neighborhood after possible tornado
File image
Man killed in Montgomery triple shooting involving 2 minors identified
Storm damage on Lake Jordan in Elmore County, Alabama.
Damage assessments underway; Power restored to thousands after severe weather
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man found dead in Montgomery, police say
Due to potential severe weather, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather Day continues through Wednesday morning

Latest News

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say
Rep. Kevin McCarthy loses additional votes to become Speaker of the House Wednesday.
Kevin McCarthy fails to win House speakership on 7th ballot
Johnston Taylor will remain behind bars after a court granted a motion to revoke his bond in a...
Court grants motion to revoke bond in Johnston Taylor child porn case
The company's assessment came as its dismal performance continued through the holiday season.
Bed Bath & Beyond considers bankruptcy as ‘substantial doubt’ looms over ability to continue business