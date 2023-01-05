NTSB: Pilot in fatal Alex City plane crash experienced engine trouble

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Transportation Safety Board is releasing new details in a report surrounding a December plane crash that killed a pilot in Alexander City.

According to NTSB, the pilot, who was the only person aboard the plane, died when the aircraft went down in a pasture near Tankersley Road, a few miles north of Alex City.

The report indicates the plane was traveling from Georgia to Bessemer when the pilot notified air traffic control that he was experiencing engine trouble and needed to make an emergency landing. The air traffic controller directed the pilot to a small airfield in Alex City.

The report added that radio contact between the pilot and controller was lost during the redirection and the plane crashed moments later.

The report does not list the pilot’s name who died but suggests he had flown several other planes before this flight. The crash remains under investigation.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.