Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Plan for new I-459 interchange in Hoover

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers could get a new exit off I-459 in Hoover after the city council agreed to millions in construction dollars for a new interchange.

We’ve been talking about the proposal for a while. The proposed interchange would be just south of the South Shades Crest Road overpass.

The project is set to cost $120 million with the city of Hoover paying for just a little over half.

Hoover city officials said drivers need some traffic relief along South Shades Crest Road, Shelby County 52, and Alabama 150 because of growth in the area.

On Tuesday night, the Hoover City Council took a vote to authorize the mayor to enter a funding agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Hoover City Council President John Lyda said conversations have already started with representatives from Jefferson and Shelby counties to come up with a funding agreement to share that $60 million local cost.

“And of course, next steps will mean further environmental studies, further engineering studies, and final approval from the Federal Transportation Administration for us to move forward with construction,” Lyda said. “I would expect the public hopefully in the next three to five years will be driving on this interstate exchange.”

Hoover, Jefferson County, Shelby County and state of Alabama leaders said this new interchange will have a big economic impact on the area.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible tornado damages parts of Montgomery.
‘Significant damage’ in Montgomery neighborhood after possible tornado
File image
Man killed in Montgomery triple shooting involving 2 minors identified
Storm damage on Lake Jordan in Elmore County, Alabama.
Damage assessments underway; Power restored to thousands after severe weather
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man found dead in Montgomery, police say
Due to potential severe weather, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather Day continues through Wednesday morning

Latest News

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills: Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’
Johnston Taylor will remain behind bars after a court granted a motion to revoke his bond in a...
Court grants motion to revoke bond in Johnston Taylor child porn case
The company's assessment came as its dismal performance continued through the holiday season.
Bed Bath & Beyond considers bankruptcy as ‘substantial doubt’ looms over ability to continue business
ADOC investigating after inmate found dead in cell at Limestone Correctional Facility
A crash just before the Ann Street exit on Interstate 85 southbound is causing major delays,...
Major delays after 6-vehicle crash on I-85 near Ann Street