Plan for new I-459 interchange in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers could get a new exit off I-459 in Hoover after the city council agreed to millions in construction dollars for a new interchange.

We’ve been talking about the proposal for a while. The proposed interchange would be just south of the South Shades Crest Road overpass.

The project is set to cost $120 million with the city of Hoover paying for just a little over half.

Hoover city officials said drivers need some traffic relief along South Shades Crest Road, Shelby County 52, and Alabama 150 because of growth in the area.

On Tuesday night, the Hoover City Council took a vote to authorize the mayor to enter a funding agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Hoover City Council President John Lyda said conversations have already started with representatives from Jefferson and Shelby counties to come up with a funding agreement to share that $60 million local cost.

“And of course, next steps will mean further environmental studies, further engineering studies, and final approval from the Federal Transportation Administration for us to move forward with construction,” Lyda said. “I would expect the public hopefully in the next three to five years will be driving on this interstate exchange.”

Hoover, Jefferson County, Shelby County and state of Alabama leaders said this new interchange will have a big economic impact on the area.

