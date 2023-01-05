Red Cross leader urges everyone to learn CPR

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is improving after collapsing when his heart stopped after making a tackle during Buffalo’s game against the Bengals Monday night. Doctors treating him say the immediate care he received on the field, including CPR, helped save his life.

CPR can double or triple the chance of survival. The American Red Cross says CPR is not just for health care workers and first responders.

“I suggest everyone learns CPR,” said Kelly Hodges, executive director for the Central East Alabama Chapter of the Red Cross.

When it comes to performing CPR, Hodges says to remember the three Cs.

“Check your area, make sure it’s safe for you. Call, scream out, ‘Call 911,′ and begin to care, do CPR,” she said.

Hodges says you should push hard and fast in the center of the person’s chest. She says you should give 130 chest compressions a minute.

“Push as hard as you can, go deep out, deep out, and that way a person’s blood can start flowing and their heart can start back,” she said.

Another thing Hodges recommends you learn is how to use an automated external defibrillator. Hodges say every business, organization and church should have one on hand.

The Red Cross offers training for both AEDs and CPR.

