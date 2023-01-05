Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Samson Elementary student return delayed after busted pipe flooding

Students were originally planned to return Thursday, January 5.
While a lot of work was put in last week to get the water out and to get things dried, there is...
While a lot of work was put in last week to get the water out and to get things dried, there is still a lot of work to be done.(Geneva County Schools)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - Samson Elementary announced on social media on Wednesday that as they transition from cleanup to restoration after busted pipes flooded the school over Christmas weekend, they will be delaying a return for students until Friday, January 6.

Students were originally planned to return on Thursday, however school officials are currently focused with allowing teachers to get their classrooms in order for student learning and identify what materials were damaged from the flooding.

Samson Elementary has touted the major progress made since the Christmas weekend incident, with all water removed from the building within hours thanks to the help of a professional restoration company and several local volunteers. The school social media post also says all pipes were repaired and insulation and HVAC duct work, as well as affected ceiling tiles, have been replaced, with fans and air purifying equipment having been run since last week.

Samson Elementary did also clarify that the return for students only affects the elementary school and not the middle or high school.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible tornado damages parts of Montgomery.
‘Significant damage’ in Montgomery neighborhood after possible tornado
File image
Man killed in Montgomery triple shooting involving 2 minors identified
Storm damage on Lake Jordan in Elmore County, Alabama.
Damage assessments underway; Power restored to thousands after severe weather
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man found dead in Montgomery, police say
Due to potential severe weather, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather Day continues through Wednesday morning

Latest News

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills: Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’
Johnston Taylor will remain behind bars after a court granted a motion to revoke his bond in a...
Court grants motion to revoke bond in Johnston Taylor child porn case
The company's assessment came as its dismal performance continued through the holiday season.
Bed Bath & Beyond considers bankruptcy as ‘substantial doubt’ looms over ability to continue business
Two men search the water of Yellow River as an Elba man's body was discovered on Wednesday...
Body of missing Elba man found in Florida river
Rep. Kevin McCarthy loses additional votes to become Speaker of the House Wednesday.
GOP’s Kevin McCarthy pressured to ‘figure out’ speaker race