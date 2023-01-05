Advertise
Suspect crime spree across multiple cities ends in pursuit on I-65

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is in custody Friday morning after a crime spree that started with a hit and run in Birmingham ended in a pit maneuver on I-65 according to Fultondale police.

It started in Birmingham late Thursday night when a woman says she was hit by another vehicle. The driver did not stop and the victim told police she followed the suspect to Fultondale.

The suspect then drove to a gas station and rammed into a second woman, this time stopping to demand money. The second victim pulled away and the suspect followed her. She flagged down an officer who attempted to pull over the suspect. The suspect did not pull over and instead proceeded to get on I-65 North traveling the wrong direction.

With a full on pursuit now underway officers employed a pit maneuver to bring the vehicle to a stop. The driver resisted arrest according to police and officers tased him to bring him into custody.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

