A trio of beautiful days!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s smooth sailing for the rest of the week and much of the upcoming weekend. Honestly much of next week looks rather quiet as well. The only exceptions are a medium rain chance Sunday and a low rain chance Monday night into Tuesday.

Temperatures will be near or just above normal heading into next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Until then we are going to be basking in a bunch of sunshine and beautiful blue skies. It will be a little cooler after stringing together multiple days in the 70s. High temperatures today and tomorrow will be near or just above 60 degrees. Highs on Saturday warm up into the middle and upper 60s.

Overnight lows will certainly be noticeably colder in the middle to upper 30s tonight and tomorrow night. Some frost will be possible wherever temperatures drop below 36 degrees.

Clouds increase Saturday night ahead of a system poised to bring some light rain on Sunday. It won’t rain everywhere or all day long on Sunday. What will happen is some light rain will spread across parts of the area. Most of this activity should end by Sunday evening.

Rain showers are possible Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

Monday is dry under a partly cloudy sky. Skies will again be partly cloudy on Tuesday with a slight chance of showers. That rain chance really extends from Monday night through the day Tuesday and is currently only at 20%.

Another dry day with more sunshine is likely Wednesday before yet another low to medium rain chance by the end of next week. None of the upcoming rain chances will bring severe weather or flooding concerns!

Temperatures next week will stay pretty steady in the lower 60s for highs and lower 40s for lows. There could be some slight adjustments made to those numbers are we get closer, but forecast models continue to be in pretty good agreement regarding temperatures.

