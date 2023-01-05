Advertise
2 minors injured in Montgomery shooting

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two boys are in life-threatening condition after a shooting Thursday, Montgomery police have confirmed.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, at around 3:25 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to a call regarding a shooting on the 1000 block of David Drive near Wares Ferry Road.

Upon arrival, authorities found that two male juvenile victims had sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no additional information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

