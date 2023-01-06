Advertise
2 dead after separate shootings in Marion

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARION, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are dead following separate shootings in Marion.

According to District Attorney Michael Jackson, the first shooting happened around 8 p.m. Thursday during a robbery incident at an unknown location. Jackson said the shooting victim, Christopher Lewis, later died at a hospital in Greensboro.

Jackson said the second shooting happened around 4 a.m. Friday near Thompson Street. He identified the victim as Shaquille Martin. The district attorney stated this incident appears to have been in retaliation to the first shooting.

Authorities arrested Darren Brooks in connection to the second shooting. No further details have been released.

