Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

‘Desperate’ need for volunteer firefighters across Alabama

Waugh-Mount Meigs Volunteer Fire Department responds to an emergency.
Waugh-Mount Meigs Volunteer Fire Department responds to an emergency.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Ashley Bowerman
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If your New Year’s resolution is to give back to the community, then look no further than your local volunteer fire department. Officials say there is a “desperate” need for volunteers across the state.

Wanda Jones, executive assistant of the Alabama Association of Volunteer Fire Departments, says they oversee over 1,000 departments and all of them are in need of volunteers.

“We haven’t had as big of an influx as far as new recruits,” Jones said.

Volunteer departments respond to all kinds of emergencies from house fires to car accidents, medical emergencies and other specialized rescues. Many times they are the first ones on the scene, especially in rural areas.

However, the ability to respond is becoming increasingly difficult with a lack of people signing up to volunteer.

Jones estimates that half of the state’s total volunteers are over the age of 50. She even said some entire departments are run by volunteers in their 70s and 80s. She says there is a real need for the younger generation to step up and fill their shoes.

“We have got some wonderful people who are getting older, retiring, not able to do it anymore. They have so much knowledge to pass on to someone, and no one to do it,” Jones said. “If we could just get the younger people involved; we need the fresh energy, the fresh mindset, we need people to come in and learn that lifetime of knowledge that the older people have and keep it going.”

The need for more volunteers is impacting all communities, including growing cities like the town of Pike Road.

Fire Chief Matt Missildine with the Pike Road Volunteer Fire Department said they responded to about 850 calls in 2022. They expect the same number of calls, if not more, this year as more people move in to the community.

“We depend on our volunteers completely at nights and on the weekends, they are the ones that carry the load for us,” Chief Missildine said. “They are who we lean on the most.”

Chief Missildine says right now they are in need of 20 additional members.

“Our work load is ramping up, so we’re asking our volunteers to ramp up with that,” Missildine said. “You would be filling a huge need. It is a big need that the community needs, and the state needs.”

Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age, have a current driver’s license and have no felonies. There are insurance benefits and tax breaks offered to some volunteers.

To find a volunteer fire department near you, click here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Edwards was named as the victim of the New Year's Eve fatal industrial accident at...
Woman killed at Montgomery airport identified; former co-worker speaks out
Montgomery Regional Airport closed New Years Eve after a fatal industrial accident.
EXCLUSIVE: American Airlines passenger recalls horrific Montgomery airport industrial accident
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating the shooting of two minors.
2 minors injured in Montgomery shooting
Jonathan Antonio Hoover was arrested for the murder of Nakel Johnson.
Montgomery man held hostage, beaten before being found dead in Lapine
A crash just before the Ann Street exit on Interstate 85 southbound is causing major delays,...
I-85 near Ann Street reopens after 6-vehicle crash

Latest News

G.W. Carver's culinary arts program caters lunch for Faulkner basketball
G.W. Carver's culinary arts program caters lunch for Faulkner basketball
'Skills for Success' program offers free job training
'Skills for Success' Program offering free job training
Agreement signed to better safeguard Montgomery college campuses
Agreement signed to better safeguard Montgomery college campuses
White House correspondent Jon Decker talks historic house speaker vote, two year anniversary of...
White House correspondent Jon Decker talks historic house speaker vote, two year anniversary of capitol attack