‘Desperate’ need for volunteer firefighters across Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If your New Year’s resolution is to give back to the community, then look no further than your local volunteer fire department. Officials say there is a “desperate” need for volunteers across the state.

Wanda Jones, executive assistant of the Alabama Association of Volunteer Fire Departments, says they oversee over 1,000 departments and all of them are in need of volunteers.

“We haven’t had as big of an influx as far as new recruits,” Jones said.

Volunteer departments respond to all kinds of emergencies from house fires to car accidents, medical emergencies and other specialized rescues. Many times they are the first ones on the scene, especially in rural areas.

However, the ability to respond is becoming increasingly difficult with a lack of people signing up to volunteer.

Jones estimates that half of the state’s total volunteers are over the age of 50. She even said some entire departments are run by volunteers in their 70s and 80s. She says there is a real need for the younger generation to step up and fill their shoes.

“We have got some wonderful people who are getting older, retiring, not able to do it anymore. They have so much knowledge to pass on to someone, and no one to do it,” Jones said. “If we could just get the younger people involved; we need the fresh energy, the fresh mindset, we need people to come in and learn that lifetime of knowledge that the older people have and keep it going.”

The need for more volunteers is impacting all communities, including growing cities like the town of Pike Road.

Fire Chief Matt Missildine with the Pike Road Volunteer Fire Department said they responded to about 850 calls in 2022. They expect the same number of calls, if not more, this year as more people move in to the community.

“We depend on our volunteers completely at nights and on the weekends, they are the ones that carry the load for us,” Chief Missildine said. “They are who we lean on the most.”

Chief Missildine says right now they are in need of 20 additional members.

“Our work load is ramping up, so we’re asking our volunteers to ramp up with that,” Missildine said. “You would be filling a huge need. It is a big need that the community needs, and the state needs.”

Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age, have a current driver’s license and have no felonies. There are insurance benefits and tax breaks offered to some volunteers.

To find a volunteer fire department near you, click here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.