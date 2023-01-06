Family thankful to be alive after Montgomery tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From monster machinery to simple rakes and gloves, crews could be seen picking up the mess in Montgomery’s Halcyon neighborhood Thursday.

One home’s roof was swept away, and neighbors said a red truck out front was blown off the street.

“Before this thing happened, we prayed that God would create a circle of protection around our house, not knowing that we actually would be in a tornado,” said resident Rhon Carleton.

The Carleton family lives just across the street. They shared that a tree branch crashed through their ceiling without warning.

“That was a tremendous wakeup,” he said.

Rhon and Carol Carleton are just thankful their great-granddaughter, 6-year-old Frances, was not inside when the storm hit.

“She almost spent the night with us that night, and she decided to go home,” said Carol Carleton.

She would have been sleeping on the second floor, which was battered by debris. It was a frightening experience that neighbors said was made more palatable with the help of first responders.

“We really appreciate the Montgomery fire department, the police department and the sanitation people,” said Carol Carleton. “The response was fantastic.”

Crews have already cleared the Carleton’s curb of debris. The family also thanked the mayor for helping coordinating the city’s emergency response.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.