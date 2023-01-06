Inmate who escaped Montgomery job site recaptured

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections reports that an inmate who left his job assignment in Montgomery this week is back in custody.

ADOC says Linwood Harris left his job site at a Montgomery-area paint and body shop Tuesday afternoon. He was recaptured in Columbus, Georgia Thursday.

Harris, 53, was serving a 15-year prison sentence for a third-degree burglary conviction out of Russell County.

