Inmate who escaped Montgomery job site recaptured

The Alabama Department of Corrections says Linwood Harris is back in custody.
The Alabama Department of Corrections says Linwood Harris is back in custody.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections reports that an inmate who left his job assignment in Montgomery this week is back in custody.

ADOC says Linwood Harris left his job site at a Montgomery-area paint and body shop Tuesday afternoon. He was recaptured in Columbus, Georgia Thursday.

Harris, 53, was serving a 15-year prison sentence for a third-degree burglary conviction out of Russell County.

