Licensure board leader offers tips on avoiding home repair scams

How to confirm is a contractor is legit.
By Julia Avant
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Many homeowners have to deal with repairing or rebuilding their homes after severe weather hits. According to the Alabama Home Builders Licensure Board, this is when homeowners are more prone to being scammed by home repair posers.

“The main thing they’re going to face if they get scammed is somebody is always out there to try to take your money from you,” said Chip Carden, executive director of the Home Builders Licensure Board.

Carden says home repair scams occur every time severe weather hits, especially to homeowners in distress.

“They get in a big hurry, and once they’re in a hurry, they start making bad decisions,” said Carden.

Carden says to avoid getting scammed, ask to see their license from the state home builder’s licensure board, which should include their name, address and phone number. Don’t be afraid to ask for references or get two to three bids before making a decision.

Another sign you may be getting scammed is if they ask for cash up front.

“You go buy the materials, have them on the job site. At least, you know you’ve spent that money wisely,” said Carden.

If you think you have been scammed, you can contact the Alabama attorney general’s consumer hotline at 800-392-5658. Homeowners can also contact the Alabama Home Builders Licensure Board at 800-304-0853

