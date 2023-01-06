Advertise
Man charged in New Year weekend Dothan shooting

Raymond Demetrius Blackmon, 32, was taken into custody without incident. Victim seriously hurt is expected to make slow recovery.
Raymond Demetrius Blackmon booking photo
Raymond Demetrius Blackmon booking photo(WTVY | Dothan Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police nabbed a man Thursday night who is accused of Attempted Murder related to a New Year’s weekend shooting.

Raymond Demetrius Blackmon, 32, was taken into custody without incident.

“The male victim was shot several times on December 31 in the 1200 block of Academy Street,” Dothan Police Sergeant Tim Mullis told News 4. “He received what was first believed to be life-threatening injuries but is now expected to recover.”

Mullis did not identify the victim, nor did he reveal possible motives.

