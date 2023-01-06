Montgomery man charged in November shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made an arrest in relation to a shooting that took place in November.

According to an arrest affidavit, Keitavious Franklin, 24, of Montgomery, has been charged with assault second-degree and shooting or discharging a weapon into an unoccupied vehicle.

Court documents indicate the shooting happened on Nov. 2. Franklin reportedly fired a gun at a victim, hitting him in the arm. An unoccupied 2002 Acura nearby was damaged during the incident.

Details on the victim’s condition is not known.

Franklin is currently being held on a $30,000 bond at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

