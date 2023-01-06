Advertise
Montgomery man held hostage, beaten before being found dead in Lapine

Jonathan Antonio Hoover was arrested for the murder of Nakel Johnson.
Jonathan Antonio Hoover was arrested for the murder of Nakel Johnson.(MPD)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are revealing new details in the death of a missing Montgomery man who was found dead in Lapine.

Montgomery police have arrested Jonathan Antonio Hoover, also of Montgomery, and charged him with capital murder and kidnapping first-degree in the death of Nakel Johnson, 42.

According to court documents, between Sunday, Nov. 12, and Tuesday, Nov. 15, Hoover reportedly kidnapped and held Johnson hostage in his hotel room on Mobile Highway. During that time, Hoover tortured Johnson and beat him with multiple objects.

Court documents added Hoover later stuffed Johnson into the trunk of his 2022 Toyota Corolla and drove to Lapine. He then attempted to set the vehicle on fire at a local business and dump the vehicle with Johnson still inside.

Police discovered the vehicle on Nov. 15 in the 2300 block of Boyd Springs Road in Lapine. Johnson was pronounced dead at Baptist South Hospital.

Initially, police reported that Johnson had been last seen in Montgomery near Mobile Highway before his body was found in Lapine. Police said Johnson sustained injuries that resulted in his death.

Hoover is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility with no bail.

