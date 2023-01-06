More sunshine before rain returns Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s smooth sailing today and tomorrow as high pressure remains in control of the weather in Alabama. Honestly many of the next 7 days look rather quiet as well. The only exceptions are a medium rain chance Sunday, a low rain chance Monday night into Tuesday and a medium rain chance at the end of next week.

Sunshine with highs in the lower 60s today. (WSFA 12 News)

Between now and Sunday morning we are going to be basking in mostly clear skies and sunshine. It will continue to be a little above normal for this time of year. High temperatures today will be in the lower 60s. Highs tomorrow warm back up into the upper 60s. I’d argue tomorrow is the best day of the next week!

Overnight lows will certainly be noticeably colder in the middle to upper 30s this morning and again tonight. Some frost will be possible wherever temperatures drop below 36 degrees.

Clouds increase late tomorrow night ahead of a system poised to bring some light rain on Sunday. It won’t rain everywhere or all day long on Sunday. What will happen is some light rain will spread across parts of the area. Those with the highest chance of rain are Autauga, Chilton, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Lowndes, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, and Wilcox counties. Most of this activity should end Sunday evening.

A chance of light rain exists Sunday afternoon and evening. (WSFA 12 News)

Monday is then likely dry under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Tuesday with a slight chance of rain showers. That rain chance really extends from Monday night through the day Tuesday and is currently only at about 30%. It favors those in South Alabama at this time.

Another dry day with ample sunshine will occur Wednesday before yet another solid rain chance by the end of next week -- Thursday and Friday. The good news is that none of the upcoming rain chances will bring severe weather or flooding concerns.

Rain is possible Sunday, Tuesday and late next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures next week will stay pretty steady in the lower to middle 60s for highs and lower 40s for lows. There could be some slight adjustments made to those numbers are we get closer, but forecast models continue to be in pretty good agreement regarding temperatures.

